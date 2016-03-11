By Letitia Stein
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11 Attorneys for
wrestling celebrity Hulk Hogan rested their $100 million privacy
invasion case against the Gawker news outlet on Friday, wrapping
up a lively week of testimony in a Florida lawsuit examining the
posting of a sex tape in modern media.
Next week, Gawker will call its witnesses, which could
include website founder Nick Denton and the editor behind the
post, as the civil trial continues in St. Petersburg, Florida,
near the wrestler's home. It also may show the tape to the jury.
Gawker's one-minute, 41-second edited excerpt shows Hogan
having consensual sex with the wife of his then best friend,
radio "shock jock" personality Bubba the Love Sponge.
The 62-year-old former professional wrestler, whose legal
name is Terry Bollea, told jurors he still is suffering from the
humiliation of the sex tape's posting in 2012. Hogan said he did
not know the encounter was being recorded when it took place
five years earlier in Bubba's home.
Hogan's side on Friday highlighted the video's viral spread,
with an expert witness tallying that it reached millions more
than the 2.5 million who saw it on Gawker over six months.
Testimony this week ranged from journalism ethics and
website analytics to Hogan's public statements about his sex
life, including the his penis size.
Hogan, one the wrestling world's lead figures in the 1980s
and '90s, emphasized a distinction he drew between his true
personality and the bombastic persona he used professionally
with "artistic liberty."
The Hogan side presented examples this week designed to
question Gawker's approach to sexual content. In a taped video
deposition, former editor A.J. Daulerio called celebrity sex
tapes newsworthy unless involving a child. When pressed on an
age, he drew the line at under four.
Gawker later called the age reference a "flip" response.
On Friday, attorneys for Hogan read some of Daulerio's
emails regarding a woman seeking the removal of a video showing
her having sex in a public bathroom. He wrote: "Blah, blah,
blah."
Hogan attorney David Houston called it "disgusting" that
Gawker claimed speech protections under the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
"This is a case of pandering to the very basest of human
curiosity," he told Reuters, expecting a favorable verdict to
demonstrate "there is still privacy in the modern world."
Gawker could show the video next week. Circuit Court Judge
Pamela Campbell has ruled that only the jury may see it, and not
others in the courtroom or watching online.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by David Gregorio)