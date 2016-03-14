By Letitia Stein
| ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14 The former Gawker
editor who posted a sex tape of celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan
will stand witness in a Florida courtroom this week, as the
website argues it exercised its press freedom in the 2012
release of excerpts of the secretly recorded video.
A.J. Daulerio, Gawker editor at the time, has emerged as the
face of the former professional wrestler's contention that the
company had few limits in using sexual content to encourage web
traffic. Gawker, which begins presenting its defense in the $100
million lawsuit Monday, has said Daulerio is expected to
testify.
The one-minute, 41-second edited sex clip features Hogan
having sex with the wife of his then-best friend, radio "shock
jock" personality Bubba the Love Sponge.
Hogan, 62, said he did not know the consensual encounter,
which took place five years earlier in Bubba's home, had been
recorded.
The celebrity, one of the wrestling world's lead figures in
the 1980s and '90s, is asking for damages in the
privacy-invasion suit that could financially destroy New
York-based Gawker, known for pushing the role of the media in
the digital era.
The website has argued that Hogan made his sex life a public
matter and its post was protected under the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
Gawker's high-profile founder, Nick Denton, is also likely
to testify in the civil trial in St. Petersburg, Florida, near
the wrestler's home.
Hogan, whose legal name is Terry Bollea, took the stand last
week in his signature black bandana, to tell jurors he was still
suffering from humiliation following the tape's release.
His appearance kicked off a case that so far has addressed
topics from journalism ethics and website analytics to Hogan's
statements about his penis size.
Daulerio has received some of the most searing scrutiny from
Hogan's attorneys.
During a videotaped deposition, he called celebrity sex
tapes newsworthy unless they involved a child. When pressed on
an age, he drew the line at under four, which Gawker later
called a "flip" reference.
