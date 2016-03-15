By Letitia Stein
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15 Gawker founder
Nick Denton read out a graphic account of the acts shown in a
sex tape featuring wrestling celebrity Hulk Hogan in a Florida
courtroom on Tuesday, saying it "stands up to the test of time"
years after his company put it on the Internet.
Gawker was sued for $100 million by Hogan, who says the 2012
release of the tape violated his privacy. The New York-based
media company could be forced out of business by an unfavorable
verdict in a civil trial testing the limits of freedom of the
press.
Hogan's attorneys asked Denton, a high-profile figure in the
world of Web publishing, to read aloud an article accompanying
the video, which he did in an even tone.
The lawsuit centers on the one-minute, 41-seconds of video
that Gawker excerpted from the sex tape of unknown origin. The
video has not yet been shown to the jury in St. Petersburg,
Florida, near Hogan's home.
The video shows his tryst with the wife of his then-best
friend, radio "shock jock" personality Bubba the Love Sponge.
Hogan says their consensual encounter was recorded without his
knowledge five years before Gawker's posting.
Denton said he had not watched the video, nor read the
article before publication. He described his role as broadly
overseeing the portfolio of websites under Gawker media.
But when asked by a juror how the posting fit into Gawker's
goal to produce "true and interesting" journalism, he stood by
the piece.
"We are talking about it now," he said. "I don't think
anyone would dispute that it has been an interesting piece."
Denton's testimony, spread out over two days, highlighted
his work in print media before starting Gawker, whose outlets
include technology-oriented Gizmodo and Jezebel, which is
focused on women's topics.
Seeing traditional media as often stodgy, Denton said his
outlets aim "to peel back the surface, show what is going on
behind the scenes."
"Today's gossip is tomorrow's news," he said, describing
Gawker's motto.
During cross-examination, Hogan's attorneys pressed him on
his interviews over the years on privacy rights in a digital
age. Denton said celebrities have "a smaller zone of privacy."
Jurors had questions for Denton, too. One of them asked if
the sex in the video would be protected under the First
Amendment of the U.S. Constitution if it was gratuitous.
"No," he replied.
Hogan's attorney, David Houston, immediately issued a
statement suggesting it "perhaps sets the tone for
deliberations."
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Tom Brown)