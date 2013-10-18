By Eric Kelsey
| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Oct 18 Jackie Chan wasn't
in the mood for proclamations.
The Hong Kong martial arts film star, who declared last year
at France's Cannes film festival that he was retiring from
action films, now says that after more than a decade of
contemplating quitting, he is going to let his body decide.
"When I was 40-something the media would ask me and then I
said another five years, and then five years and five years
until now," the Kung Fu actor said in an interview promoting his
2012 Chinese action film "Chinese Zodiac," which will be
released in U.S. cinemas on Friday.
"Six more months and I'm going to be 60," Chan said. "And I
(will) see how far I can go until my body tells me, 'Stop.'"
Chan, famous for performing all of his high-flying and
physically punishing stunts, has appeared in more than 100 films
and now writes, produces and directs his own films in Asia.
"I get hurt," the actor said after 50 years of flips, kicks
and punches. "It gets really tiring, not like it used to be."
The only real outward sign of aging in Chan are some crow's
feet around the eyes. He is obviously in great shape still, but
won't reveal his secrets for staying that way.
But as Chan starts to enter his twilight years he laments
how Hollywood typecasting may force him to begin using a stunt
double for his acrobatic scenes as he believes Hollywood studios
would never cast him in dramatic roles.
"I hope the audience, after they say, 'Jackie, that's a
double!,' they forgive me," Chan said in his trademark
broad-grinned and animated style.
"Then I can continue (my career) because poor me, nobody in
Hollywood hires me to make a 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (or) like
'Sound of Music' - actually I'm a pretty good singer - and
nobody hires me to do this kind of film," Chan said, referring
to the 1979 family drama and 1965 musical, both Oscar winners.
"All we think about Jackie Chan: Chris Tucker, 'Rush Hour'
one, two, and three ... always action-comedy, action-comedy," he
said about the "Rush Hour" buddy-cop film series with comedian
Chris Tucker that helped Chan cement his place in Hollywood 15
years ago.
TURNED DOWN 'INTERPRETER'
Chan has already added "dramatic actor" to his resume with
the 2011 Chinese historical drama "1911" about the revolution
that overthrew China's final imperial dynasty.
"I really hope someday in Hollywood, some producer or
director will hire me only to do drama," Chan said. "I (would)
really appreciate it."
But that is never going to happen, Chan believes.
"Why?" he asks rhetorically with a sigh. "Because the
audience is just not used to seeing Jackie Chan doing drama."
Chan's ideal roles would be in films such as 1988
Oscar-winner "Rain Man," which starred Dustin Hoffman as a
savant and Tom Cruise as his yuppie brother together on a road
trip, or 1982's "Tootsie," also starring Hoffman as an actor who
dresses as a woman to land acting roles.
"It's just ... my English is not that good," Chan explains.
That also held him back from pursuing a role in "The
Interpreter," a 2005 thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Sean
Penn. Chan said his manager thought the role would be good but
told him the amount of dialogue was too tough.
Chan said that although the part would have been difficult,
he does regret turning it down because he lost an opportunity to
work with Kidman and a chance to burnish his legacy.
"I see so many action stars all those years come and go, and
come and go," Chan said. "Action stars cannot live too long,
unlike drama, true actors, like Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman,
they live forever."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia Osterman)