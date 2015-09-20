(Adds comment from Joan Collins, background)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Jackie Collins, the
best-selling author of dozens of steamy novels who depicted the
boardrooms and bedrooms of Hollywood's power crowd, died on
Saturday of breast cancer at age 77, her family said.
The British-born Collins, younger sister of actress Joan
Collins, died in Los Angeles, said her spokeswoman Melody
Korenbrot.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of
our beautiful, dynamic and one of a kind mother, Jackie Collins,
who died of breast cancer today," the family said in a
statement.
Collins, who wrote about characters driven by lust, power
and greed, sold more than 500 millions copies of her books in 40
countries and has some 30 New York Times bestsellers, according
to her own website.
Collins followed her older sister to Los Angeles when she
was just a teenager. She did not only write about Hollywood, she
also enjoyed great success in the entertainment industry with
several of her stories adapted for television.
"I'm a storyteller. I'm not a literary writer and I never
pretended to be," Collins told Reuters in 2008.
Some of her most successful novels included the 1983
"Hollywood Wives," about women living glamorous lives behind the
scenes of the industry, and the 1985 "Lucky" and 1990 "Lady
Boss" from her series focused on the ravishing and ambitious
character Lucky Santangelo, who was born into an organized crime
family.
Collins faced controversy during her career, writing novels
so steamy they outraged political figures from Britain to China.
Her debut novel, "The World is Full of Married Men," was
reportedly deemed "filthy and disgusting" by author Barbara
Cartland and banned in Australia. Collins told Reuters the book
was "way before its time" with its tale of a woman who cheats on
her husband and another who likes sex with married men.
Collins promised readers unrivaled insiders' knowledge of
Hollywood and said she wrote about "real people in disguise."
"If anything, my characters are toned down - the truth is
much more bizarre," she wrote on her website.
She said people in Hollywood trusted her with their stories
because she knew the rules the town lived by, and because she
was devoted to marriage.
But Collins said her life lacked the scandal of her novels.
She described writing as her lifelong obsession, and confessed
to rising at dawn to write out pages in long hand. She also
received emails from teenagers who said reading her novels
taught them about sex.
Collins was married to her second husband, Oscar Lerman, for
more than 25 years until his death in 1992.
Joan Collins, reacting to her sister's death, told People
magazine that Jackie was her best friend. Earlier this month,
Jackie Collins told People she had only recently informed her
older sister of her battle with breast cancer for over six
years.
"I admire how she handled this. She was a wonderful, brave
and a beautiful person and I love her," Joan Collins told the
magazine.
Jackie Collins is survived by three daughters.
