By Bill Trott
Sept 21 Jack Larson, who played Jimmy Olsen, the
boyish, frequently imperiled cub reporter on the 1950s U.S.
television series "Adventures of Superman" who was oblivious to
the fact that his co-worker was actually the man of steel, died
at the age of 87.
Larson died on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles' Brentwood
neighborhood, said Lieutenant Fred Corral of the Los Angeles
County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy was pending.
After abandoning acting out of frustration in the early
1960s, Larson went on to be a playwright, lyricist and movie
producer. But he made his most lasting impression as
television's Jimmy Olsen, the enthusiastic young reporter in the
bow tie at the Daily Planet newspaper, where he worked with
Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego, and Lois Lane in the fictional
city of Metropolis.
Larson appeared in 101 episodes of "Adventures of Superman"
during its run from 1952 through 1958. His Jimmy Olsen was eager
and full of good intentions and gee-whillickers naivete but
also a bit of a stumblebum who provided the show's comic relief.
Larson described Olsen as "a bit dim" since he never figured
out that Kent, his socially awkward colleague in the
heavy-framed eyeglasses, was also the crime-fighting caped
superhero soaring over Metropolis and often rescuing Jimmy and
Lois from danger.
Larson, who was born on Feb. 8, 1928, and grew up in the Los
Angeles area, had only a few minor acting credits when he was
offered the Jimmy Olsen role. He took it in order to get enough
money to move to New York to pursue deeper ambitions - writing
plays and acting on Broadway.
Larson thought "Superman" would be short-lived and little
noticed. He was stunned to realize it was an instant hit and he
was a celebrity - a typecast celebrity. Jimmy Olsen became such
a popular figure that his bow tie would one day be part of a
Smithsonian display.
'FREAKED OUT' BY POPULARITY
"To me, it was a nightmare," Larson told the New York Times
in 2006. "Everywhere I went, it was, 'Jimmy! Jimmy! Hey, Jimmy,
where's Superman?' Suddenly, I couldn't take the bus or the
subway anymore. It absolutely freaked me out."
"Adventures of Superman" went off the air in 1958 and plans
for a new season ended with the 1959 suicide of George Reeves,
who played the man of steel. The show has enjoyed a long run in
syndication.
Larson had little luck finding anyone who wanted to hire an
actor so strongly identified with Jimmy Olsen. At the suggestion
of one-time lover Montgomery Clift, he said he gave up acting
and concentrated on writing.
His résumé would come to include works much headier than the
formulaic "Superman" plots - plays, many of them written in
verse, a Rockefeller Foundation grant, a libretto for the Virgil
Thomson opera "Lord Byron" and texts for classical music
compositions.
He also had producer credits on the movies "Bright Lights,
Big City," "Perfect," "Mike's Murder," and "The Baby Maker,"
which he made in the 1970s and '80s with director-writer James
Bridges, his companion of more than 30 years, who died in 1993.
Along the way, Larson's attitude toward Jimmy softened.
"Everywhere I go, I get the warmest feelings from people
about Jimmy," he told the Times. "They love him and I grew to
feel that I could never have done anything more special than be
Jimmy Olsen."
He even got to be Jimmy again in his later years, playing an
elderly Olsen in the television show "Lois & Clark: The New
Adventures of Superman" in 1996. He and Noel Neill, who
portrayed Lois Lane on "Adventures of Superman," both appeared
in the 2006 film "Superman Returns." In that movie, Larson
played a bartender who wore a bow tie.
