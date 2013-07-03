Attendees hold programs outside the The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini left the bulk of his multimillion-dollar estate to his wife, son, baby daughter and two sisters, according to his will.

The document, dated December 19, 2012, and filed in Manhattan Surrogate's Court on Tuesday, covers Gandolfini's assets including property in Manhattan and Italy and cash.

Gandolfini died of a heart attack in Rome on June 16 at age 51. The estate was reportedly worth about $70 million, media reports said.

Gandolfini's son Michael, 13, and Liliana, 8 months, will share ownership of the actor's property in Italy when they turn 25, according to the will.

His clothing and jewelry were bequeathed to his son, with all other personal property left to his wife, Deborah Lin. Through a trust, Gandolfini also directed that his son have first right of refusal to buy his Manhattan condominium.

Lin was named as the will's co-executor along with Gandolfini's lawyer and his sister, Leta. The actor's two sisters each received 30 percent of the estate after debts and other bequests were accounted for.

Lin received 20 percent of the residuary estate, as did Liliana.

Regarding his "beloved son, Michael Gandolfini," the actor said, "I am not providing for him other than as set forth in this my Last Will and Testament because I have made other provisions for him."

An attached affidavit said that Michael was the beneficiary of a $7 million life insurance policy on Gandolfini, according to media reports.

Among other bequests, the actor's assistant Paulette Flynn Bourne received $200,000, two nieces each received $500,000 and a number of friends were given sums ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 each.

Gandolfini's performance as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano made him a household name and helped usher in a new era of American television drama.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Xavier Briand)