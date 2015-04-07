WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 7 American actor
James Best, famous for his role as the bumbling Sheriff Rosco P.
Coltrane on "The Dukes of Hazzard" television show, died Monday
night after a brief illness, according to his website. He was
88.
Best, who appeared in hundreds of TV episodes and films
during a Hollywood career that spanned six decades, died in
Hickory, North Carolina, following complications of pneumonia,
said Steve Latshaw, a friend and collaborator.
Best served as a military police officer in Germany during
World War Two before becoming a character actor, working
alongside leading men Jimmy Stewart, Paul Newman and Humphrey
Bogart in the 1950s and 1960s.
He later founded an acting workshop in Los Angeles, where
his students included celebrities Quentin Tarantino, Burt
Reynolds and Clint Eastwood, and taught acting at universities
in Mississippi and Florida.
His greatest commercial success came from his part on "The
Dukes of Hazzard" series, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985 and
remained popular in reruns, keeping Best busy in his later years
with appearances at festivals and fan gatherings.
"I learned more about acting in front of a camera from
Jimmie Best in an afternoon than from anyone else in a year,"
said John Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke on the show. "When
asked to cry on camera, he would say, 'Sure thingwhich eye?'"
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Lambert)