Cast member James Corden poses on the red carpet before a screening of ''One Chance'' during the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker/Files

NEW YORK Tony-winning British actor James Corden will replace comedian Craig Ferguson as host of "The Late Late Show" next year, the CBS television network said on Monday.

Corden, 36, won a 2012 Tony award for best actor in the comedy play "One Man, Two Guvnors," and plays opposite Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo in the film "Begin Again."

"James Corden is a rare entertainment force who combines irresistible charm, warmth and originality with a diverse range of creative instincts and performance talent," Nina Tassler, chairman of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

“He is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – a writer, creator and performer who is loved and respected in every medium he touches, including theater, comedy, music, film and television," she added.

Corden said he was thrilled and honored to be taking over from Ferguson.

CBS said the location of the show will be determined and announced at a later date.

Ferguson, who has been the host of the CBS late night talk show for the past decade, announced his plans to retire in April. He will finish his stint as host in December.

Corden's appointment is the latest in a series of host changes in late night shows on major U.S. television networks. Jimmy Fallon took over on rival NBC's "Tonight Show" from long-serving host Jay Leno in February.

"Saturday Night Live" veteran Seth Meyers stepped in to replace Fallon as host of "Late Night," which was renamed "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Comedy Central star Stephen Colbert is due to take over from comedian David Letterman on CBS's "Late Show" in 2015. Letterman has been with the show since 1993.

NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.

