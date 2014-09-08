NEW YORK, Sept 8 Tony-winning British actor
James Corden will replace comedian Craig Ferguson as host of
"The Late Late Show" next year, the CBS television network said
on Monday.
Corden, 36, won a 2012 Tony award for best actor in the
comedy play "One Man, Two Guvnors," and plays opposite Keira
Knightley and Mark Ruffalo in the film "Begin Again."
"James Corden is a rare entertainment force who combines
irresistible charm, warmth and originality with a diverse range
of creative instincts and performance talent," Nina Tassler,
chairman of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.
"He is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - a writer, creator and
performer who is loved and respected in every medium he touches,
including theater, comedy, music, film and television," she
added.
Corden said he was thrilled and honored to be taking over
from Ferguson.
CBS said the location of the show will be determined and
announced at a later date.
Ferguson, who has been the host of the CBS late night talk
show for the past decade, announced his plans to retire in
April. He will finish his stint as host in December.
Corden's appointment is the latest in a series of host
changes in late night shows on major U.S. television networks.
Jimmy Fallon took over on rival NBC's "Tonight Show" from
long-serving host Jay Leno in February.
"Saturday Night Live" veteran Seth Meyers stepped in to
replace Fallon as host of "Late Night," which was renamed "Late
Night with Seth Meyers."
Comedy Central star Stephen Colbert is due to take over from
comedian David Letterman on CBS's "Late Show" in 2015.
Letterman has been with the show since 1993.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.
