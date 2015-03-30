LOS ANGELES, March 30 Actor-singer Jamie Foxx
came under fire on Monday from LGBT-youth group The Trevor
Project for "insensitive comments" he made at an awards show
about reality star Bruce Jenner and reports of his decision to
transition to a woman.
At Sunday's iHeartRadio awards show, televised on NBC, host
Foxx joked twice about the transition by Jenner, an Olympic gold
medalist and patriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family on
reality TV.
"Bruce Jenner will be here doing some musical performances.
He's doing a his and her duet all by himself," Foxx quipped on
stage.
"Look, I'm just busting your balls - while I still can," he
added in his opening monologue with a large photo of Jenner on a
screen behind him.
The Trevor Project, which provides support and counseling
for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ)
youth, said "insensitive comments made in the media only
exacerbate the problem," in response to Foxx's jokes.
"Given all the struggles that LBGTQ youth face on a daily
basis, comments like these don't help to promote an atmosphere
of tolerance and understanding," the organization said in a
statement on Monday.
Representatives for Foxx and Jenner declined to comment.
Jenner, 65, has not publicly discussed his transition into a
woman but has told his family, according to media reports. He
has reportedly agreed to an interview with TV personality Diane
Sawyer on ABC to discuss his transition.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Cynthia Osterman)