(Adds revenue figure for restaurant division, pre-tax profits)
By Victor Coupe
LONDON, June 4 Celebrity chef Jamie
Oliver inspired home cooks across Britain with his "pukka tukka"
or nutritious food recipes and now he wants to expand his
profile internationally by opening up to 20 of his Italian
restaurants around the world.
Oliver, 38, whose book, television, and restaurant empire
has made him an estimated fortune of 225 million pounds ($334
million), on Tuesday unveiled plans to increase the number of
his Jamie's Italian restaurants overseas to 20 from 4.
The international projects are in various stages but
restaurants already announced this year include in Australia's
capital Canberra, in Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia,
Istanbul in Turkey, Singapore and a second restaurant in Dubai.
He also has his sights set on restaurants in Rio de Janeiro,
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
"In 2013 we will continue our international restaurant
expansion and delivering outstanding products with real added
value, great customer service and a range of delicious and
nutritious meals," John Jackson, chairman of the Jamie Oliver
Group of Companies, said in a statement.
Oliver's five-year-old restaurant chain has bolstered the
wealth of the Essex-born chef, posting profits of 7.8 million
pounds in 2012 on Tuesday, up 7.5 percent from a year ago.
In Britain, the chain boasts 34 restaurants and overall
revenue for the chain surged 30.3 percent to 93.9 million pounds
in the year ending December 30, 2012.
Oliver's book and television work added another 10 million
pounds to his pre-tax profits last year as popularity continued
to grow for his "pukka tukka" food, his catchphrase to describe
good or authentic food or tucker.
Overall revenue for this unit, Jamie Oliver Holdings Ltd,
rose 13.3 percent during the year to 35.3 million pounds aided
by strong UK and international sales for his "15 Minute Meals"
and "30 Minute Meals" cookbooks.
Oliver's love of Italian food stemmed from his first job at
Antonio Carluccio's restaurant in London but it was London's
River Cafe restaurant in 1997 that set the charismatic young
chef on the path to fame after he made an unscripted appearance
in the TV documentary "Christmas at the River Café".
His first TV show "The Naked Chef" was released the next
year.
But the chef hit global stardom on the back of his quest for
healthy school meals in Britain that earned him an MBE award
from the Queen in 2003 and was expanded to the United States
with his TV program "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution".
This September Oliver publishes his 15th cookery book, "Save
with Jamie", focusing on low-cost meals, shopping techniques and
using left-overs. A TV series will support the book.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)