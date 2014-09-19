By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Actress Jane Fonda says one
of the blessings of growing older is that "you learn what you
can and can't do" and she freely admits she doesn't have what it
takes to do comedy improv.
Fonda has 55 years in the business and two best actress
Oscars on her shelf for 1978's "Coming Home" and 1972's "Klute."
But in her new comedy film "This is Where I Leave You," she
was in awe of co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Adam Driver and
Ben Schwartz when it came to going off script.
Fonda spoke to Reuters about playing the vivacious mother of
a dysfunctional family, the chemistry with her cast and her new
favorite actor.
Q: What drew you to the role of Hilary?
A: Well, I am 76 and it is unusual to find a character that
is multidimensional, funny, sassy and still has some libido
going for her. People don't write those kind of roles for older
women very often.
I liked the fact that it was a very well written film that
had many different parts to it. It was funny, but it was also
poignant. That doesn't happen often enough and I am so proud of
Warner Bros that they stood behind a film like this. A big
studio these days, they go for the tent poles and special
effects, so I really want the movie to do well so that it will
encourage more studios to do more films like this.
It spoke to family dysfunction which is universal and it
showed that in spite of those issues we can heal and forgive.
Q: You say dysfunction, but I wouldn't mind being a part of
this family.
A: Well it shows where you are coming from! Fortunately,
Jonathan Tropper (author of the novel that inspired the film)
found a way of writing about this kind of dysfunction that makes
it kind of lovable. But it must be kind of hard if it was in
real life.
They are all very wonderful, wonderful actors saying great
words and some times it is their own words. I mean Tina and
Jason were improvising. Really great, funny stuff that came out
of their mouths.
Q: What was the chemistry like on set?
A: We got along really well. We shot it at a house on Long
Island and we just got to the house to work in the morning and
stayed and got to know each other. We looked forward to coming
to work.
Q: Did you feel like the elder stateswoman of this cast?
A: No, I felt like a student because I can't do what they
do. I can improvise. I improvised most of "Coming Home." But I
don't know how to improvise comedy. I've done like Neil Simon
comedies, but you say the words that were written and you don't
improvise.
They have a whole other gift. When the film was over, Ben
Schwartz got me into Upright Citizens Brigade and I tried. You
either were born with that gene, and you can hone it and make it
better. But if you weren't born with it, you can't do it. I
don't have that kind of brain.
So, I just watched in awe and paid close attention and paid
a lot of attention to Adam Driver. I mean this guy you could
watch him forever and be fascinated. He is so interesting. His
choices, his energy, his instincts as an actor are peerless.
I thought 'What's big deal?' Yeah, I saw him once, Adam
Driver, in 'Girls.' And then from the very first table read, I
thought 'Oh my God, I've never seen this before.' He is just
unique and he is my new favorite actor.
Q: Are you looking for more comedy roles?
A: I am making a series right now with Lily Tomlin for
Netflix that, like this film, has drama as well.
I love doing comedy. I would also love to do a drama again.
You go for the word. You follow the good word. If it's written
well, you go there.
