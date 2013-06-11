Hollywood's Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
NEW YORK "Glee" star Jane Lynch and her wife, a clinical psychologist, are divorcing after three years of marriage, People magazine reported on Monday.
"Lara and I have decided to end our marriage. This has been a difficult decision for us as we care very deeply about one another," Lynch said in a statement to People magazine which posted an article on its website. "We ask for privacy as we deal with this family matter."
Lynch, 52, married Lara Embry in Massachusetts in 2010, a year after they met at a California fundraiser.
Representatives for the actress were not available to comment.
The Emmy-award winning star of the hit Fox musical comedy series "Glee" plays scheming high school cheerleader coach Sue Sylvester.
She is currently starring on Broadway in a revival of "Annie" as the evil Miss Hannigan and performed at Sunday's Tony awards at Radio City Music Hall.
Her noteworthy movie roles include "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind" and "The 40 Year Old Virgin."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman)
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.