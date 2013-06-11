Actress Jane Lynch of the ''Glee'' TV series arrives at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

NEW YORK "Glee" star Jane Lynch and her wife, a clinical psychologist, are divorcing after three years of marriage, People magazine reported on Monday.

"Lara and I have decided to end our marriage. This has been a difficult decision for us as we care very deeply about one another," Lynch said in a statement to People magazine which posted an article on its website. "We ask for privacy as we deal with this family matter."

Lynch, 52, married Lara Embry in Massachusetts in 2010, a year after they met at a California fundraiser.

Representatives for the actress were not available to comment.

The Emmy-award winning star of the hit Fox musical comedy series "Glee" plays scheming high school cheerleader coach Sue Sylvester.

She is currently starring on Broadway in a revival of "Annie" as the evil Miss Hannigan and performed at Sunday's Tony awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Her noteworthy movie roles include "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind" and "The 40 Year Old Virgin."

(Reporting by Chris Michaud, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman)