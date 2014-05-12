May 12 A New York boutique hotel on Monday said
it was investigating how a recording of a security video that
purportedly shows rapper Jay Z being attacked by his
sister-in-law, R&B singer Solange Knowles, was leaked to a
website.
The video posted by celebrity website TMZ.com appears to
show the 27-year-old Knowles, younger sister of Beyonce,
charging and striking Jay Z several times in an elevator at the
Standard Hotel in New York's Meatpacking District before being
restrained.
Beyonce looks on in the three-and-a-half-minute video
without audio, which quickly became an internet sensation,
sparking several parody videos and photos.
The three are seen dressed in clothing that they had worn to
the Met Gala benefit on the night of May 5. But representatives
for all three did not immediately respond to requests for
confirmation of the incident.
The hotel, the venue for a post-gala party, promised to
prosecute whoever was behind the recording, calling it a breach
of security and guest confidentiality.
"We are investigating with the utmost urgency the
circumstances surrounding the situation and, as is our customary
practice, will discipline and prosecute the individuals involved
to our fullest capacity," the hotel said in a statement without
naming Jay Z, Beyonce or Solange Knowles.
The Standard Hotel, which has locations in Los Angeles and
Miami Beach, Florida, is controlled by hotelier Andre Balazs'
Standard International management company.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Marguerita Choy)