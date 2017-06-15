June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire
founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of
inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
"I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping
people in the here and now - short term - at the intersection of
urgent need and lasting impact," Bezos, one of the world's
richest people with a net worth of more than $76 billion, said
in a Twitter post. "If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet
with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would
love to hear that too.)"
The request appeared to signal a shift in how Bezos
approaches philanthropy. He has largely put his Amazon fortune
toward space exploration through his company Blue Origin. He has
also supported the Bezos Family Foundation run by his parents.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)