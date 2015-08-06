LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Former "Friends" star
Jennifer Aniston married long time boyfriend Justin Theroux at
their Los Angeles area home after a four year romance, celebrity
media reported on Thursday,
People magazine and Us Weekly, citing unidentified sources,
said the couple exchanged vows in front of some 70 family
members and friends at their Bel-Air home on Wednesday.
Representatives of the couple did not immediately return
requests for comment.
Celebrity news website TMZ.com posted photos of a stage, an
outdoor dance floor, dining tables and a large cake being
brought into the house Aniston and Theroux share in Bel-Air, a
posh hilltop neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Aniston, 46, whose first marriage to actor Brad Pitt ended
in divorce 10 years ago, met actor and "Tropic Thunder"
screenwriter Theroux, 43, in 2008 and the couple announced their
engagement in 2012.
People and Us Weekly said guests at the wedding included
Aniston's "Friends" costar Lisa Kudrow and comedians Ellen
DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler.
