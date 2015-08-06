(Adds details, background)
LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Former "Friends" star
Jennifer Aniston has married her longtime boyfriend Justin
Theroux at their Los Angeles-area home in a secret ceremony that
took the media and many of the couple's guests by surprise,
celebrity media reported on Thursday.
People magazine and Us Weekly, citing unidentified sources,
said the couple, who have been dating for four years, exchanged
vows in front of some 70 family members and friends at their
Bel-Air home on Wednesday.
Representatives of the couple did not return requests for
comment. But celebrity news website TMZ.com posted photos of a
stage, an outdoor dance floor, dining tables and a large cake
being brought into the house that Aniston and Theroux share in
Bel-Air, a posh hilltop neighborhood of Los Angeles.
"Guests were told it was a birthday party for Justin. Jen
and Justin wanted to surprise guests and guests were certainly
surprised," People magazine reported, citing a source.
"Jen has been very good at keeping her wedding planning
secret. Only her closest confidants knew that the party was
actually a surprise wedding."
Aniston, 46, whose first marriage to actor Brad Pitt ended
in divorce 10 years ago, met actor and "Tropic Thunder"
screenwriter Theroux, who turns 44 next week, in 2008, and the
couple announced their engagement in 2012.
People and Us Weekly said guests at the wedding included
Aniston's "Friends" costar Lisa Kudrow, comedians Ellen
DeGeneres and Chelsea Handler, TV's "America's Got Talent" judge
Howard Stern and British actress Emily Blunt.
Aniston has forged a lucrative film career in romantic
comedies such as "Marley & Me" and "Just Go with It," since the
hit TV comedy "Friends" ended in 2004, having made her a global
star.
Her love life, including romances with musician John Mayer
and actor Vince Vaughn, has been the focus of intense celebrity
media speculation since the split with Pitt, who went on to
strike up a relationship with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie
married quietly in France in August 2014.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio and
Jeffrey Benkoe)