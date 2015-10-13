(Note language in paragraph 5)
NEW YORK Oct 13 Oscar-winning actress Jennifer
Lawrence says she's had it with trying to be "adorable" when it
comes to sexism in Hollywood and equal pay for women.
In a no-holds barred attack on the Hollywood wage gap on
Tuesday, the "Hunger Games" star said that in the past she
worried about being labeled a spoiled brat when negotiating
movie deals. But men do not have that problem, she said in an
essay for the Lenny newsletter produced by "Girls" writer and
director Lena Dunham.
Lawrence, 25, who according to Forbes was the world's
highest-paid film actress last year with an estimated $52
million in earnings from movies and endorsements, found out
through leaked Sony Pictures emails last year that she had been
paid millions less than any of her three male co-stars in the
2013 movie "American Hustle."
"When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I
was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get
mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator
because I gave up early," Lawrence wrote.
Lawrence, who won a Academy Award in 2013 for her role in
"Silver Linings Playbook," said she did not want to come across
at the time as difficult or spoiled "until I saw the payroll on
the Internet and realized every man I was working with
definitely didn't worry about being 'difficult' or 'spoiled.'"
While Lawrence may be the biggest Hollywood earner among
women - thanks largely to the blockbuster "The Hunger Games"
movie franchise - she came nowhere near the estimated $80
million pay day for "Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr., according
to Forbes.
But her fierce essay on Tuesday, titled "Why Do These Dudes
Make More Than Me?," reflects a more combative attitude by
Hollywood's biggest female stars.
"I'm over trying to find the 'adorable' way to state my
opinion and still be likable! ... Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale,
and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating
powerful deals for themselves. If anything, I'm sure they were
commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy
worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair
share," she wrote.
Meryl Streep told the BBC last week that she too gets paid
less than her male co-stars, while "Boyhood" actress Patricia
Arquette used her Oscar acceptance speech in February to demand
wage equality for all women.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)