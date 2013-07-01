By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, July 1
LOS ANGELES, July 1 Jennifer Lopez would not
have performed a private concert in Turkmenistan at the weekend
had she known about charges of human rights violations in the
Central Asian nation, her publicist said on Monday.
Human rights campaigners, who accuse Turkmenistan's
government of restricting free speech and jailing political
opponents, criticized Lopez for performing at the concert
attended by Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on
Saturday.
The 43-year-old singer came under particular scrutiny after
singing "Happy Birthday" to Berdymukhamedov at the event, which
was put on for local executives of the China National Petroleum
Corp in the resource-rich desert nation.
"The event was vetted by her representatives, had there been
knowledge of human-right issues of any kind, Jennifer would not
have attended," Lopez's publicist Mark Young said in a
statement.
"This was not a government sponsored event or political in
nature," the statement added.
Rachel Denber, deputy director for Europe and Central Asia
at Human Rights Watch, commended Lopez for coming clean about
the performance but said any sort of vetting on the country
should have been easy.
"Just do a few Google clicks to look up their human-rights
record," she said. "It's hard to know why they (pop stars)
gravitate towards these unsavory leaders. It's worth noting that
these leaders want public noticeability and prestige that these
celebrities offer."
Young said the birthday song was not in Lopez's contract for
the show but the company had made a "last-minute 'birthday
greeting' request" which she obliged.
Berdymukhamedov became Turkmenistan's president in 2006
after the death of Saparmurat Niyazov, who took absolute control
of the former Soviet republic following independence in 1991.
Berdymukhamedov's regime has been accused by Western states
at the United Nations of systemic repression of its 5.5 million
people, but the country, which has world's fourth-largest known
natural gas reserves, enjoys support from fellow Islamic and
Asian nations.
Young said there had not been any discussion of Lopez
donating her performance fee to charity. Other pop stars,
including Mariah Carey and Beyonce, did donate their fees after
coming under fire for performing for the family of former Libyan
strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and David Brunnstrom)