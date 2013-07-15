Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
NEW YORK Actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy will be joining ABC's popular daytime talk show "The View" in September for the start of its 17th season, the network said on Monday.
Barbara Walters, a founder of the show, said McCarthy will be a permanent co-host just days after commentator Elizabeth Hasselbeck said she was leaving the show after 10 years.
Another co-host, comedian Joy Behar, said she will end her stint next month at the end of the current season.
"Jenny brings us intelligence as well as warmth and humor. She can be serious and outrageous," said Walters, who created the show in 1997 and has said she planned to retire next summer.
McCarty, 40, has been a guest and co-host on "The View," a top-rated daytime talk program averaging 3.3 million viewers.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
An 1804 U.S. silver dollar sold for $3.3 million in one of a series of auctions that brought in a record total of more than $100 million for a renowned private coin collection, organizers said on Saturday.