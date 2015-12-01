NEW YORK Dec 1 Comedian Jerry Seinfeld on
Tuesday announced a series of stand-up shows in New York next
year, saying he will perform once a month at a theater in his
Manhattan neighborhood.
The Emmy-winning co-creator of "Seinfeld," the beloved 1990s
comedy series "about nothing," will take on a residency at the
city's Beacon Theatre, performing once a month from January
through June 2016.
The shows, called "Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand," follow
the example set by singer Billy Joel, who in 2014 began a series
of monthly sellout performances at New York's Madison Square
Garden.
"My favorite theater in New York to perform in has always
been The Beacon. Comedians live for certain houses that just
feel 'alive' for some reason," Seinfeld said in a statement.
"The Beacon is that place for me and I am so excited to make it
my new home."
Seinfeld, 61, lives in the Upper West Side neighborhood that
is home to the 2,800 seat Beacon Theatre. The television comedy
series was also set there.
Since "Seinfeld" ended in 1998, the actor and writer has
made a number of movies and launched a web series "Comedians in
Cars Getting Coffee," in which he hosts informal interviews with
other comic actors. He has also toured the U.S. as a stand-up
comedian.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Dec. 7 and range
from $79 to $175.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)