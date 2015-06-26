CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
NEW YORK, June 26 Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's "Tonight Show," had minor surgery after injuring his hand in his New York apartment, his representative said, forcing the cancellation of Friday's taping of the show.
The 40-year-old comedian is expected to make a full recovery.
"Hey guys, unfortunately tonight's taping has been cancelled," NBC said on Twitter. "He's totally fine, but we'll be airing a repeat."
The network said fans with tickets for the taping would be contacted about rescheduling.
Fallon replaced Jay Leno as host of the Comcast Corp-owned network's flagship late-night talk show last year. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney)
WASHINGTON, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.