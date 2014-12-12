By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 The estate of actress Joan
Fontaine, who died a year ago at age 96, withdrew her Oscar from
a much-anticipated auction when the Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences threatened to sue over its sale,
representatives of the estate said on Thursday.
Christie's auction house had said it expected the Oscar to
fetch $200,000 to $300,000, with proceeds earmarked for the
Monterey, California SPCA, an animal protection group, in
accordance with Fontaine's wishes.
Oscars rarely come up for auction because since 1950 the
Academy has required that winners, their heirs or estates not
sell an Oscar without first offering it to the Academy for $1.
Fontaine won the 1941 best actress Academy Award for her
role in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller "Suspicion," opposite Cary
Grant. She was the only actor to win an Oscar for a Hitchcock
film, and at the time was the youngest-ever best actress winner.
"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was unmoved
in the pleadings of all involved, and announced they would file
suit if the sale continued," representatives for the estate said
in a statement, which noted that Fontaine's Oscar was awarded
well before the now-required legal agreement regarding sales.
"We feel that to fight this promised legal suit against the
estate (and SPCA) - everyone except the lawyers would lose," the
statement added in explaining why it canceled the sale.
The Academy did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)