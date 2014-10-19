LOS ANGELES Oct 18 Singer and model Joanne
Borgella, who competed on "American Idol" in 2008, died on
Saturday at age 32 after a battle with cancer, her family said
on her Facebook page.
"With heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the
passing of our beloved Joanne," the family said in a statement,
which did not say where Borgella had died.
The Long Island, New York-born Borgella made it to the top
24 on "American Idol" in 2008, three years after she appeared on
reality series "Mo'Nique's Fat Chance" and won its contest to
find the ideal plus-sized model. In recent years, she had
modeled professionally and launched her own clothing line.
Borgella last year shared a video with her fans to say she
was diagnosed with cancer and that it had spread to her chest.
She had since chronicled her treatment on her Facebook page.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Robert Birsel)