NEW YORK Nov 10 The New York outpatient clinic
where the late Joan Rivers suffered cardiac arrest did not
follow all the standard protocols during the throat procedures
it conducted on the comedian, according to a government agency
report released on Monday.
Rivers died on Sept. 4 at the age of 81 in a New York
hospital a week after her heart stopped during the outpatient
procedure at the Yorkville Endoscopy center on Manhattan's Upper
East Side.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS), the
agency that released the report, said there was no record that
staff at the center weighed the comedian before administering
the sedative Propofol on Aug. 28 and there were inconsistencies
recorded in the dosage of the drug.
It also said there were no records of medical consent for
all the procedures performed. The report added that a doctor who
was in the operating room was there without authorization and
said physicians also failed to detect her deteriorating vital
signs during the procedures.
Melissa Rivers, the comedian's only child, said in a
statement Monday that she is "outraged by the misconduct and
mismanagement" that occurred and will ensure it does not happen
again with any other patient.
Her lawyers are investigating the circumstances surrounding
her mother's death.
The CMS released the report following an investigation by
the New York State Department of Health, which questioned
doctors and staff and examined records at the clinic.
"The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) does not
comment on information contained in a facility's statement of
deficiencies," it said it a statement after releasing its
report.
No one was immediately available at Yorkville Endoscopy to
comment on the report.
The New York Chief Medical Examiner's Office said Rivers
died of a predictable complication during a medical procedure
and lack of oxygen to the brain.
The CMS said another unannounced survey will be conducted at
the clinic and if corrections are made and it is in substantial
compliance it will not face termination of federal Medicare and
Medicaid funding.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Lisa Shumaker)