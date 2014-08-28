NEW YORK Aug 28 Acerbic comedian and fashion
critic Joan Rivers was rushed to a New York hospital on Thursday
after she stopped breathing during surgery on her vocal chords,
a television station reported.
New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said a
patient reported to be in cardiac arrest had been taken from
Yorkville Endoscopy to Mount Sinai Hospital by emergency workers
responding to the 9:40 a.m. call. He declined to name the
patient due to privacy concerns but the NBC television affiliate
in New York identified the patient as Rivers, saying she stopped
breathing during a procedure on her vocal chords.
Representatives for Rivers, 81, did not immediately return
calls or emails and a representative for her daughter, Melissa
Rivers, declined to comment. A Mount Sinai official also
declined comment.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis
in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott)