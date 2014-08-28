(Updates with background in paragraphs 6-14)
NEW YORK Aug 28 Acerbic comedian and fashion
critic Joan Rivers was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in New
York on Thursday after she reportedly stopped breathing during
surgery on her vocal chords at a nearby clinic, the hospital
said.
Mount Sinai gave no details on the condition of the
81-year-old Brooklyn-born celebrity but said it would provide an
update as it becomes available.
Ken Baker, an entertainment journalist at E! News, which
features Rivers as host of its show "Fashion Police," said on
his Twitter account that Rivers was in stable condition.
"Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of
love and support," said hospital spokesman Sid Dinsay in a
statement.
One of America's best-known comedians, Rivers is considered
a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy.
New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said a
patient reported to be in cardiac arrest had been taken from
Yorkville Endoscopy to Mount Sinai by emergency workers
responding to the call at 9:40 a.m. (1340 GMT).
Long declined to name the patient due to privacy concerns,
but the NBC television affiliate in New York said it was Rivers
and that she had stopped breathing during a procedure on her
vocal chords.
Representatives for Rivers did not immediately return calls
or emails, and a representative for her daughter, Melissa
Rivers, declined to comment.
A representative for E! could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Rivers' peers in the 1960s comedy club scene of New York's
Greenwich Village included Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor, Woody
Allen and George Carlin, but she said she never felt like she
was part of their clique.
In 1983, she earned one of the biggest gigs in the business
when "The Tonight Show" host, the late Johnny Carson, crowned
her as his regular guest host.
Her brash and self-deprecating routine found new life on the
awards show circuit and in recent years she trained her biting
wit and profanity-laced comment on the fashion faux pas of
Hollywood's celebrities.
In an age of political correctness, Rivers' no-holds-barred
style has stood out in the crowded world of celebrity TV, as has
her ability to make fun of herself, including her penchant for
plastic surgery.
Aside from her role on "Fashion Police," she has in recent
years starred alongside her daughter in the WE TV reality show
"Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?"
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis
and Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken,
Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)