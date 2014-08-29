(Recasts first paragraph with latest statement from daughter)
NEW YORK Aug 28 Acerbic comedian and fashion
critic Joan Rivers is "resting comfortably" and with her family,
her daughter said on Thursday, after Rivers reportedly stopped
breathing during surgery on her vocal chords and was rushed to
Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
Melissa Rivers thanked "everyone for the overwhelming love
and support" for her mother in a statement through the hospital
late on Thursday.
No further details were given on the condition of the
81-year-old Brooklyn-born celebrity, who had gone to a New York
clinic for a throat procedure on Thursday.
One of America's best-known comedians, Rivers is considered
a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy.
New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said a
patient reported to be in cardiac arrest had been taken from
Yorkville Endoscopy to Mount Sinai by emergency workers
responding to the call at 9:40 a.m. (1340 GMT).
Long declined to name the patient due to privacy concerns,
but the NBC television affiliate in New York said it was Rivers
and that she had stopped breathing during a procedure on her
vocal chords.
Earlier in the day, Ken Baker, an entertainment journalist
at E! News, which features Rivers as host of its show "Fashion
Police," said on his Twitter account that Rivers was in stable
condition.
Rivers's peers in the 1960s comedy club scene of New York's
Greenwich Village included Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor, Woody
Allen and George Carlin, but she said she never felt like she
was part of their clique.
In 1983, she earned one of the biggest gigs in the business
when "The Tonight Show" host, the late Johnny Carson, crowned
her as his regular guest host.
Her brash and self-deprecating routine found new life on the
awards show circuit and in recent years she trained her biting
wit and profanity-laced comment on the fashion faux pas of
Hollywood's celebrities.
In an age of political correctness, her no-holds-barred
style has stood out in the crowded world of celebrity TV, as has
her ability to make fun of herself, including her penchant for
plastic surgery.
Aside from her role on "Fashion Police," she has in recent
years starred alongside her daughter in the WE TV reality show
"Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?"
