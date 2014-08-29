(Corrects spelling of vocal cord in 1st, 3rd paragraphs)
NEW YORK Aug 29 Comedian Joan Rivers rested
comfortably on Friday at a New York hospital where she was
admitted after she suffered cardiac arrest and stopped breathing
during a vocal cord procedure, a spokeswoman said.
There was no change in her condition from late on Thursday,
when daughter Melissa Rivers issued a statement saying her
81-year-old mother was resting comfortably, said Mount Sinai
Hospital spokeswoman Lucia Lee.
The brash comedian and fashion critic had gone to a New York
clinic for a vocal cord procedure on Thursday.
Without identifying Rivers specifically, the Fire Department
of New York said a patient reported to be in cardiac arrest was
taken to Mount Sinai from Yorkville Endoscopy by emergency
workers at mid-morning.
Rivers is considered a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy.
The Brooklyn native, who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Barnard
College, played the 1960s comedy club scene with others who also
would go on to become stars, including Bill Cosby, Richard
Pryor, Woody Allen and George Carlin.
In 1983, she earned one of the biggest gigs in the business
when "The Tonight Show" host, the late Johnny Carson, crowned
her as his regular guest host.
She went on to host a daytime show "The Joan Rivers Show."
More recently, she has found a niche on the awards show
circuit, turning her biting wit on the fashion faux pas of
Hollywood celebrities.
Known too for her penchant for plastic surgery and with a
reputation for being a ceaseless worker, Rivers also has starred
alongside her daughter in the WE TV reality show "Joan &
Melissa: Joan Knows Best?"
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Bill Trott)