NEW YORK Aug 31 The daughter of comedian Joan
Rivers, hospitalized in serious condition after suffering
cardiac arrest, said on Sunday the comedian's family members are
"keeping our fingers crossed," according to a hospital
statement.
Rivers, 81, has been hospitalized since Thursday, when she
suffered cardiac arrest after her breathing stopped during a
vocal cord procedure at a Manhattan clinic, her family and
hospital officials said.
Daughter Melissa Rivers, in a statement released by Mt.
Sinai Hospital, said: "Thank you for your continued love and
support.
"We are keeping our fingers crossed," she said.
There was no update released as to Rivers' condition.
Rivers is considered a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy.
The Brooklyn native, who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Barnard
College, played the comedy club scene in New York in the 1960s.
In 1983, she earned one of the biggest gigs in the business
when then-"Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson crowned her as his
regular guest host.
But her subsequent, short-lived stint hosting a competing
late night talk show on Fox network in 1986 led to a rift with
Carson that lasted until his death in 2005.
She went on to host an Emmy Award-winning daytime show, "The
Joan Rivers Show," and more recently has found a niche on the
awards show circuit, turning her biting wit on the fashion faux
pas of Hollywood celebrities.
Rivers, known for her penchant for plastic surgery and with
a reputation for being a ceaseless worker, also has starred
alongside her daughter in the WE TV reality show "Joan &
Melissa: Joan Knows Best?"
(Editing by Sandra Maler)