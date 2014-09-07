(Adds dropped word 'at' in headline)
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Police set up barricades early
on Sunday as hundreds of fans gathered outside the New York
temple where Joan Rivers, the outspoken comedian who became
famous around the world for her acerbic wit, will be remembered
in a private ceremony.
Rabbi Joshua M. Davidson will conduct the invitation-only
service at Temple Emanu-El, a landmark synagogue on New York's
Fifth Avenue where Rivers, 81, was a member of the congregation.
Fans, along with dozens of reporters, photographers and
television crews watched as family, colleagues and friends of
Rivers, who helped pave the road for women in comedy, began to
arrive for the service.
"I watched her growing up. She made me laugh. Her success
carries women across all industries, " said New Yorker Sharon
Herstein.
Max Buccini, 30, who had been at the temple since 9:00 am,
held flowers as he waited with other fans.
"What she did for the gay community has been so impactful
and generous. She always delivered. She knew her audience. She
was a pioneer in the entertainment industry and just a
trendsetter," he said.
Journalist Barbara Walters, comedian Whoopi Goldberg, tycoon
Donald Trump and actress Sarah Jessica Parker were among the
first to arrive.
The sharp-tongued, Brooklyn-born comedian who jokingly wrote
about wanting an elaborate funeral, died on Thursday at the New
York hospital to where she had been rushed a week earlier. She
had been put on life support after she stopped breathing during
an outpatient procedure at a medical clinic.
Rivers' cause of death was still unknown pending further
tests, according to New York City Medical Examiner's Office.
The State Health Department was investigating the Yorkville
Endoscopy Center where Rivers was treated. It is reviewing
documents, medical records and interviewing staff and physicians
at the clinic which opened in 2013.
During a career that spanned more than 50 years Rivers was
known for her brash style, numerous cosmetic procedures and the
catchphrase "Can we talk?"
No topic or person was off-limits for Rivers, who joked
about marriage and sex and was never apologetic about what she
said.
She attributed her success to saying what everyone else was
thinking. Her influence reached far beyond her New York roots.
Tributes poured in from around the world.
Britain's Prince Charles described Rivers, who attended his
2005 wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall, as "an extraordinary
woman with an original and indefatigable spirit."
Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement
that she would be deeply missed.
"Joan Rivers brought laughter to millions around the world
and was proud of her Jewish heritage and a vocal supporter of
the State of Israel."
Rivers started as a comedy writer and doing stand-up. She
worked her way up to regular guest host for Johnny Carson on
NBC's popular "The Tonight Show."
Carson and Rivers had a falling-out when she started her own
late-night talk show in 1986 on the rival Fox network. Her show
was canceled within a year due to low ratings. A few months
later, her husband and manager, Edgar Rosenberg, committed
suicide.
Later in her career, Rivers and her only daughter, Melissa,
starred in the reality TV show "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows
Best?", with Rivers living with her grown child.
Most recently, Rivers was the host of cable television
channel E!'s "Fashion Police," commenting on the unfortunate red
carpet choices of Hollywood celebrities.
