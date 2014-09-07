(Recasts with end of service, details, quotes)
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Family and friends bid farewell
to Joan Rivers, the outspoken comedian who became famous around
the world for her acerbic wit and brash style, at a private
funeral on Sunday in Manhattan.
Journalists Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer, comedian
Whoopi Goldberg, tycoon Donald Trump, actress Sarah Jessica
Parker and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the celebrities
who attended the service at Temple Emanu-El, a landmark
synagogue on New York's Fifth Avenue where Rivers, 81, was a
member of the congregation.
As guests exited the service to the sound of bagpipes, and
some mingled and hugged, many hundreds of fans, along with
dozens of reporters, photographers and television crews waited
behind barricades to get a glimpse of Rivers' friends and
family, including her only daughter, Melissa.
Lisa Johnson, 45, who drove five hours from Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania with her sister to be there, said she was a
life-long fan of the comedian.
"I grew up watching her. And I have always thought she was
just the most hilarious, trailblazing pioneer for women's
comedy, women in general. I just love her irreverent
take-no-prisoners kind of style. She says exactly what she
feels, she offends people and owns it," Johnson said.
Max Buccini, 30, held flowers and praised Rivers for her
generosity and the impact she had on the gay community.
"She always delivered. She knew her audience. She was a
pioneer in the entertainment industry and just a trendsetter,"
he said.
The sharp-tongued, Brooklyn-born comedian who jokingly wrote
about wanting an elaborate funeral, died on Thursday at the New
York hospital to where she had been rushed a week earlier. She
had been put on life support after she stopped breathing during
an outpatient procedure at a medical clinic.
Rivers' cause of death was still unknown pending further
tests, according to New York City Medical Examiner's Office.
The State Health Department was investigating the Yorkville
Endoscopy Center where Rivers was treated. It is reviewing
documents, medical records and interviewing staff and physicians
at the clinic which opened in 2013.
During a career that spanned more than 50 years, Rivers was
known for her raspy voice, numerous cosmetic procedures and the
catchphrase "Can we talk?"
No topic or person was off-limits for Rivers, who joked
about marriage and sex and was never apologetic about what she
said.
She attributed her success to saying what everyone else was
thinking. Her influence reached far beyond her New York roots.
Tributes poured in from around the world.
Britain's Prince Charles described Rivers, who attended his
2005 wedding to the Duchess of Cornwall, as "an extraordinary
woman with an original and indefatigable spirit."
Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement
that she would be deeply missed.
Rivers originally wanted to be an actress. She started as a
comedy writer before doing stand-up. She worked her way up to
regular guest host for Johnny Carson on NBC's popular "The
Tonight Show."
Carson and Rivers had a falling-out when she started her own
late-night talk show in 1986 on the rival Fox network. Her show
was canceled within a year due to low ratings. A few months
later, her husband and manager, Edgar Rosenberg, committed
suicide.
Later in her career, Rivers and her daughter starred in the
reality TV show "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?", with Rivers
living with her grown child.
Most recently, Rivers was the host of cable television
channel E!'s "Fashion Police," commenting on the unfortunate red
carpet choices of Hollywood celebrities.
(Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Rosalind Russell)