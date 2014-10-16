NEW YORK Oct 16 Comedian Joan Rivers, who
passed away last month at the age of 81, died of a complication
during a medical procedure that caused oxygen deprivation to the
brain, the New York Chief Medical Examiner's Office said on
Thursday.
"The cause of Ms. Rivers' death is anoxic encephalopathy due
to hypoxic arrest during laryngoscopy and upper gastrointestinal
endoscopy," it said in a statement, referring to brain damage
due to lack oxygen.
"The classification of a death as a therapeutic complication
means that the death resulted from a predictable complication of
medical therapy," it added.
