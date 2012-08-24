* Comedian makes appearance for friend, voodoo priestess
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 24 It was one of those
couldn't-happen-anywhere-else moments in New Orleans that
sometimes leaves outsiders scratching their heads.
There was comedian Joan Rivers, veteran of cosmetic
surgeries and snarky red carpet commentary, plying her trade on
a little-known stage, cracking wise and raising money for a
community center run by a voodoo priestess.
New Orleans has long been known for its eccentricities -
Bourbon Street, black magic and all that jazz - and visitors
might have seen Rivers' show as just another example of the
city's offbeat vibe.
But for survivors of Hurricane Katrina, raising funds to
benefit New Orleans' Healing Center was a cause to care about.
For Rivers, the shows were a chance to help a friend, voodoo
priestess Sallie Anne Glassman, who once exorcised a "demon"
from Rivers' Manhattan apartment - and that's no joke.
Glassman, who last year married one of the city's most
prominent real estate developers, co-founded a retail and
community meeting space she dubbed the Healing Center to help
invigorate the Bywater neighborhood.
"She is enlightened beyond the spiritual and touched with a
magic that most of us are not," Rivers told Reuters ahead of her
New Orleans appearance earlier this week.
The two first met 20 years ago, when Rivers called on
Glassman to help rid her Manhattan apartment of a bothersome
ghost. Rivers had not yet moved into the apartment when she
noticed alarming signs that the place might be haunted.
As Glassman tells it, parapsychologists had examined the
building using "demon meters," and "the meters went through the
roof." One examiner suggested Rivers seek Glassman's help.
Glassman flew to New York, met the comedian and went to
work. "I used a form of ceremonial magic that, without getting
too technical, involves a banishing sword and a lot of screaming
at the top of your lungs," Glassman said.
Her actions tamed the ghost and led to a long friendship
that brought Rivers to New Orleans for Glassman's marriage last
October to developer Pres Kabacoff. The reception was held in
the new Healing Center, which Glassman and Kabacoff developed.
COLORFUL CENTER HELPS HEALING
When Rivers stepped inside the colorful building, which
includes a 250-seat performance area, it dawned on her that she
could help them raise money for its operation. "I told them I
wanted to do a benefit show as a wedding gift," she said.
The three-story Healing Center is becoming a hub of activity
in Bywater, a neighborhood hard-hit by the Katrina flood.
Glassman said the building's vivid turquoise and coral exterior
has become a beacon along St. Claude Avenue and prompted
neighbors to brighten homes and businesses as well.
Inside the building are a fitness center, yoga studio,
Mediterranean restaurant, book store and art gallery, among
other small businesses that have taken up residency.
The building also houses Glassman's shop, called the Island
of Salvation Botanica, the walls and shelves of which are lined
with talismans, voodoo dolls, candles, chicken-foot fetishes and
bottles of mysterious liquids with such labels as "Dragon's
Blood Uncrossing Bubble Bath."
After Glassman rid her apartment of its ghost, Rivers
embraced it all.
On the Healing Center's stage this week, resplendent in a
silver-sequined shrug draped over black pants and silver-heeled
stilettos, Rivers regaled a packed house with two shows of
biting, raunchy jabs at stars from Nicole Kidman to Betty White.
She paid tribute to Glassman and Kabacoff for their efforts
on behalf of New Orleans, then in characteristically irreverent
fashion went on to make light of the 2005 Katrina disaster.
"Sean Penn called me right after the storm and said I should
come down here because there would be lots of paparazzi and I'd
get my picture in the paper, so I did, and it was great - we had
our own boat," Rivers joked.
"Some of you might have been in the water trying to get in
our boat while I was stomping on your hands," she added,
pounding her heel on the floor and spurring fits of laughter.
After the shows, the 78-year-old Rivers returned to New York
to prepare for a month-long tour of England and Ireland.
Glassman began planning her next big event, the annual Anba
Dlo Halloween festival - described as an extravaganza of
spiritual activities with an "invocation of the mermaid spirit
of deep waters," psychic readings, live musical performances and
a parade of Radical Faeries. Only in New Orleans.
