SAO PAULO Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, was discharged on Monday from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been treated following a stroke.

Jackson, who came to Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia on July 27, the Albert Einstein hospital said last week.

A press representative for the hospital said on Monday that Jackson's health had improved enough to warrant his release.

Joe was estranged from Michael - who was one of the world's most successful and best-known performers - before the pop star's 2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and many of his other eight children.

