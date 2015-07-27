SAO PAULO, July 27 Joe Jackson, patriarch of the
Jackson family of musical performers, suffered a stroke in
Brazil on Sunday and is being treated in a Sao Paulo hospital.
Jackson, who was in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday,
was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia,
the Albert Einstein hospital said in an e-mailed statement early
Monday morning.
Joe was estranged from Michael - who became one of the
world's most successful and best-known performers - before his
2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and
many of his other eight children.
A press representative for the hospital said Jackson
continued to undergo treatment on Monday.
A representative for Jackson could not immediately be
reached.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)