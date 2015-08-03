Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, was discharged on Monday from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been treated following a stroke.
Jackson, who came to Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia on July 27, the Albert Einstein hospital said last week.
A press representative for the hospital said on Monday that Jackson's health had improved enough to warrant his release.
Joe was estranged from Michael - who was one of the world's most successful and best-known performers - before the pop star's 2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and many of his other eight children.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)