(Adds Bloomberg comment)
By Dan Freed
March 9 John Gutfreund, a onetime "King of Wall
Street" and former chief executive officer of Salomon Brothers,
has died at the age of 86.
He died of complications from pneumonia at New
York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, his youngest
son, John Peter Gutfreund, said by telephone.
Gutfreund was dubbed the "King of Wall Street" by Business
Week in 1985, as Salomon revolutionized bond trading. The firm
played a critical role in creating mortgage-backed securities,
among other innovations.
The cigar-smoking financier was immortalized in Michael
Lewis's "Liar's Poker," one of the seminal books about Wall
Street, written in 1989.
"He was a great manager, but it was a rough and tumble
environment and he liked to throw a piece of meat in a cage and
see who got it," said Tom Bernard, a former Salomon bond trader
described in Liar's Poker as the "Human Piranha."
"John Gutfreund hired and fired me - and I'm grateful he did
both. Along with Billy Salomon, he was a mentor and friend who
taught me about hard work, management, leadership, and
philanthropy," business magnate and former New York City mayor
Michael Bloomberg said.
After joining Salomon Brothers as a trainee in the
statistical department earning $45 per week in the 1950s,
Gutfreund rose to head the firm in 1978.
Gutfreund took Salomon Brothers public and earned $40
million personally, according to Liar's Poker. He was forced out
in 1991 due to a Treasury bond trading scandal. Gutfreund earned
$3.1 million in 1986, more than any other Wall Street CEO at the
time.
"At any given moment on the trading floor billions of
dollars were being risked by bond traders," Lewis wrote in
Liar's Poker. "Gutfreund took the pulse of the place by simply
wandering around it and asking questions of the traders. An
eerie sixth sense guided him to wherever a crisis was unfolding.
Gutfreund seemed able to smell money being lost."
In addition to John Peter, Gutfreund is survived by sons
Owen, Joshua and Nick, his second wife Susan, and four
grandchildren.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Gutfreund's death
earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; additional reporting by
Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft, Lisa Shumaker
and Andrew Hay)