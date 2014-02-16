A news photographer shoots puppets from Sesame Street and Muppets fame after they were donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

John Henson, the son of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson, died on Valentine's Day of a heart attack at age 48, the Jim Henson Company said on Saturday.

He died at home with his daughter, the company said in a statement.

A shareholder and board member of the Jim Henson Company, he lived in Saugerties, New York, according to a local newspaper, the Times Herald-Record.

The Jim Henson Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Henson worked as a puppeteer for the Muppets, often playing the role of Sweetums.

Jim Henson died in 1990 at age 53, and his wife Jane Henson, who helped create the Muppets, died last year.

John Henson is survived by his two daughters, Katrina and Sydney, and his wife Gyongyi, according to the Jim Henson Company. He is also survived by four siblings, Lisa, Cheryl, Brian and Heather. A private service is planned.

