May 10 John Lennon's first car - a 1965 Ferrari 330 GT coupe - is going up for auction in England in July and could fetch up to 220,000 pounds ($337,950), auctioneers Bonhams said.

The Beatles star bought the blue Ferrari after he passed his driving test in early 1965, about the time the Liverpool band recorded its hit single "Ticket to Ride", Bonhams said in a statement.

Lennon, who was 24 at the time, bought the car for 6,500 pounds and used it for three years before selling it.

The Ferrari has had its original blue paint job restored, been with its original registration plate and sold with documents about its history and correspondence with Lennon. It is expected to fetch 180,000 to 220,000 pounds ($276,500 to $337,950) at the July 12 auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England.

Bonhams said Lennon chose the Ferrari over a line-up of Maseratis, Aston Martins and Jaguar E-types that luxury car dealers cars brought to his home in southern England after news spread that the musician had passed his driving test.

Lennon was fatally shot in New York in 1980 at the age of 40. His killer, Mark David Chapman, is serving a sentence of 20 years to life.

