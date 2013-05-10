May 10 John Lennon's first car - a 1965 Ferrari
330 GT coupe - is going up for auction in England in July and
could fetch up to 220,000 pounds ($337,950), auctioneers Bonhams
said.
The Beatles star bought the blue Ferrari after he passed his
driving test in early 1965, about the time the Liverpool band
recorded its hit single "Ticket to Ride", Bonhams said in a
statement.
Lennon, who was 24 at the time, bought the car for 6,500
pounds and used it for three years before selling it.
The Ferrari has had its original blue paint job restored,
been with its original registration plate and sold with
documents about its history and correspondence with Lennon. It
is expected to fetch 180,000 to 220,000 pounds ($276,500 to
$337,950) at the July 12 auction at the Goodwood Festival of
Speed in Chichester, England.
Bonhams said Lennon chose the Ferrari over a line-up of
Maseratis, Aston Martins and Jaguar E-types that luxury car
dealers cars brought to his home in southern England after news
spread that the musician had passed his driving test.
Lennon was fatally shot in New York in 1980 at the age of
40. His killer, Mark David Chapman, is serving a sentence of 20
years to life.
($1 = 0.65 GBP)
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Jill
Serjeant and Bill Trott)