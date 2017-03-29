By Francis Maguire
| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 Sex Pistols frontman John
Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, this week releases a book
of his lyrics spanning more than 40 years and says he has no
plan to stop writing music.
The "Anarchy in the UK" and "God Save the Queen" singer this
week releases "Mr Rotten's Songbook", a collection of his
annotated lyric sheets from punk band Sex Pistols and the more
experimental Public Image Limited (PiL), as well as
never-before-seen artwork.
"I'm never going to stop, it's the only thing I found that
I'm any good at, that's debatable if I'm actually good at it but
it's as good as I can get," Lydon told Reuters in an interview
on Wednesday.
"It's the 127 songs I have written so far in my illustrious
career," he said. "I started doing little drawings and doodles
to try and remember the exact scenarios at the time...But the
combination of the two became really, really enjoyable for me."
The inspiration for the sell-out publication came from a
tour to China where the 61-year-old said authorities wanted to
see his written work. Publication has been limited to 1,000
copies.
Asked what fans can expect, Lydon, who formed Public Image
Limited (PiL) after the Sex Pistols split, said: "I hope a great
sense of joy, fun but also the tragedy and pain of what certain
songs do for me."
Speaking on the day Britain filed divorce papers from the
European Union, Lydon also shared his views on Brexit.
"I would have voted in but (leaving) is what most people now
have gone for and I'll back them completely because I believe in
democracy," he said. "The EU created some serious problems here
for many, many people."
Lydon also touched on U.S. President Donald Trump's first
two months in the White House, saying: "I think the world needed
someone as argumentative as Donald."
"How is he anti-establishment? It's business, business as
usual and there might be actually some hope and a chance for
things to actually progress somewhat," Lydon said.
"He's an antagonist and antagonism has always been there in
me whether I ask for it or not."
(Reporting By Francis Maguire; editing by Richard Lough)