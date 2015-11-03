LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Johnny Mathis' Hollywood
Hills mansion was damaged in a fire that charred at least two
rooms and broke the glass over an indoor pool at the home the
singer has owned for 51 years, his representative said on
Tuesday.
Robert Scott, an office manager at Mathis' production
company, said the blaze broke out on Monday evening and that he
was hopeful a full assessment in the daylight would show what
could be restored.
Mathis, 80, best known for the hit songs "Chances Are" and
"Misty," told local television stations the fire caused
extensive damage but that it could have been worst.
"Those are just things. I'm a very lucky man, I could have
been here, I could have been in bed," Mathis said.
The singer had just returned to Los Angeles from
performances in New York and Cleveland when he was told about
the fire, which started while no one was home and was reported
by a neighbor, Scott said.
Local TV station NBC4 showed firefighters standing in front
of a gutted, debris-strewn room at the mansion, and Mathis
wearing a baseball cap as he spoke to arson investigators.
The Los Angeles Fire Department Hosaid the cause of the
blaze was under investigation and that a full damage assessment
was not immediately available.
The fire damaged at least two rooms at the mansion and heat
from the blaze broke glass panes on an atrium over an indoor
swimming pool that sits at the center of the home, Scott said.
The fire, which also caused extensive smoke damage
throughout the residence, is believed to have started in an
aquarium room adjacent to the pool, he said.
Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief Dean Zimmerman
told local TV stations that firefighters had some trouble
getting heavy equipment up the hill to the mansion.
"We immediately got out his trophies and some of his
memorabilia that's irreplaceable," Zimmerman said.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Peter Cooney)