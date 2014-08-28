(Updates with confirmation from family; details)
Aug 28 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the
glamorous Hollywood couple dubbed "Brangelina" in tabloid
headlines, were married in France, according to a family
statement on Thursday.
Pitt, 50, and Jolie, 39, were wed on Saturday in a small
chapel in Chateau Miraval in a non-denominational civil
ceremony, according to the statement provided by publicist
Martin Torres.
The publicist's statement said the couple's six children all
took part in the ceremony. Jolie was walked down the aisle by
eldest sons Maddox and Pax while Zahara and Vivienne threw
petals gathered from a garden. Shiloh and Knox were ring
bearers.
"It was very much a family affair," the statement said.
The couple were married under California law by a judge who
traveled to France to conduct the ceremony.
The couple will star in an upcoming film "By the Sea,"
written and to be directed by Jolie, who will also co-produce
the drama with Pitt. They last co-starred in 2005's "Mr. and
Mrs. Smith," which sparked their relationship.
Jolie, winner of a best-supporting actress Academy Award in
2000 for "Girl, Interrupted," and Pitt, who co-produced the
Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave," are two of Hollywood's biggest
names. They also are known for their humanitarian work with
Jolie serving as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees and Pitt starting a foundation to help
restore New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
Jolie was previously married to actors Jonny Lee Miller and
Billy Bob Thornton and Pitt is divorced from actress Jennifer
Aniston.
In May 2012, Pitt told reporters in France at the Cannes
film festival that he and Jolie supported same-sex marriage and
hoped it would be accepted throughout the United States before
they set a wedding date.
Gay marriage is legal in 19 of the 50 states and in
Washington, D.C. More than 30 courts have ruled in favor of gay
marriage since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June 2013 struck
down a key part of the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act
under which states could refuse to recognize same-sex marriages
from other states.
The Supreme Court is expected to take up the issue again in
its coming term, which starts in October.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by
Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)