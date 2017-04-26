NEW YORK, April 26 Movie director Jonathan
Demme, best known for "The Silence of the Lambs" has died at the
age of 73, his publicist said on Wednesday.
Demme, who also directed the Oscar winning film
"Philadelphia" was suffering from esophageal cancer, publicist
Annalee Paulo said in a statement. She said he died in New York
on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family.
Demme's most recent film was the 2015 comedy "Ricki and the
Flash," starring Meryl Streep as an ageing rocker.
New York-born Demme won the directing Oscar for the 1991
thriller "The Silence of the Lambs", which also won Oscars for
best picture and for its stars Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese)