By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, April 21
LOS ANGELES, April 21 Jonathan Frid, a Canadian
actor who played the emotionally complex vampire Barnabas
Collins in the 1960s daytime television serial "Dark Shadows,"
has died, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was 87.
Frid died of natural causes on April 13 in his home town of
Hamilton, Canada, Jim Pierson, a spokesman for the production
company behind the "Dark Shadows" television show told the
paper.
A film adaptation of "Dark Shadows," with Oscar-nominated
actor Johnny Depp in the role of Barnabas, is due to hit
theaters on May 11. Depp has expressed admiration for the job
Frid did as the character, calling it "so special."
Frid has a cameo role in the upcoming film version of "Dark
Shadows."
"Dark Shadows" ran on ABC from 1966 to 1971, but
Frid did not join the show until its second year when he was
brought in as a villainous vampire in an effort to improve the
show's flagging ratings. Barnabas developed into more than a
villain, as he was shown taking risks to help others and
demonstrating sympathy and a romantic side.