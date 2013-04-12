(Updates with full obituary)
LOS ANGELES, April 12 Comedian Jonathan Winters,
whose manic improvisational genius never seemed to take a rest,
has died at the age of 87 after a more than 50-year career in
stand-up, on television and in film.
The burly, moon-faced Winters, a major influence on
contemporary comedians like Robin Williams and Steve Martin,
died on Thursday of natural causes at his Montecito, California
home, surrounded by family and friends, said long time family
friend Joe Petro III.
Winters had standout roles in 1960s comedy films "It's a
Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" and "The Russians are Coming, The
Russians are Coming."
He also made regular appearances on "The Tonight Show" with
hosts Jack Paar and then Johnny Carson, and had his own TV shows
"The Jonathan Winters Show" and "The Wacky World of Jonathan
Winters" in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Winters' outlandish riffing style and repertoire of madcap
characters made him a leading stand-up performer in the late
1950s but the pressure of being on the road led to a mental
breakdown in 1959. He spent time in mental hospitals and was
diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Winters was a comedian who rebelled against telling jokes
and entertained in a stream-of-consciousness style that could
veer into the surreal.
"“Most of us see things three-dimensionally," Robert Morse,
who starred with Winters in the 1965 movie "“The Loved One,"
once told The New York Times. "“I think Jonny sees things
59-dimensionally. Give me a hairbrush and I see a hairbrush.
Give Jonny a hairbrush and it will be a dozen funny things."
Steve Martin said on Twitter on Friday: "Goodbye, Jonathan
Winters. You were not only one of the greats, but one of the
great greats."
SALTY MAUDIE, DRAWLING SUGGINS
His characters included Maudie Frickert, the salty old lady
with a razor for a tongue, and Elwood P. Suggins, the drawling
overall-clad hick who "was fire chief a while back until they
found out who was setting the fires."
Winters joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and fought in the
Pacific during World War Two. After the war he returned to his
native Ohio, attended art school and married Eileen Schauder.
At her urging he entered a talent contest, which led to a
show on a Dayton radio station on which he would create
characters and interview them using two voices.
Winters moved to New York and with his many impressions,
facial expressions and sound effects, quickly made a reputation
in the city's stand-up comedy clubs, leading to high-profile
appearances on television variety shows.
Winters' career derailed in 1959 when he began crying on
stage at a nightclub in San Francisco. He was later taken into
custody by police who found him climbing the rigging of a
sailboat, saying he was from outer space.
Wrung out from the solitude of the road and stress of
performance, Winters spent eight months in a mental facility.
Winters once admitted he felt the need to be “"on" at all
times - staying on the set after filming was done to entertain
the crew, breaking into characters to amuse strangers on an
elevator or joking with customers in a store.
“"I was the class clown," Winters told The New York Times in
recalling his high school days. "“Other guys had more security,
steady dates and all that ... I didn't. They only thing that
kept me together was my comedy."
In 1981 Winters was cast in the sitcom “"Mork and Mindy,"
teaming him with Williams, an ardent admirer whose gift for
off-the-wall improvisation made him the Jonathan Winters of his
generation.
Winters won an Emmy in 1991 for his work on the short-lived
sitcom ""Davis Rules" and was given the Mark Twain Prize for
American Humor in 1999.
Recent work included providing the voice of Papa Smurf in
the 2011 live action "The Smurfs" movie, and a sequel due for
release in July.
His wife Eileen, with whom he had two children, died in 2009
of breast cancer.
(Reporting By Bill Trott and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill
Serjeant and Vicki Allen)