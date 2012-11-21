Musician Jon Bon Jovi walks on the field before the NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

LOS ANGELES Singer Jon Bon Jovi called his teenage daughter's apparent heroin overdose a "tragedy," and said support for the family has been "incredible," in his first public comments since Stephanie Bongiovi's arrest and release last week.

"It's human. This tragedy was something that I had to face, too, so we'll get through it," Bon Jovi told Fox television's Los Angeles affiliate on Tuesday.

"People's incredible warm wishes for my family and I have been really reassuring. So, we're good," the singer added.

Bongiovi, 19, was found unresponsive in a dorm room at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, last week due to a suspected heroin overdose.

She was arrested on drug possession charges in connection with the apparent overdose, but the charges were later dropped as New York law prohibits the prosecution of people who had overdosed and were in possession of small amounts of drugs.

She is the oldest of Bon Jovi's four children with wife Dorothea Hurley.

Bon Jovi discussed the incident while promoting upcoming December film "Stand Up Guys," starring Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin, for which he provided original songs.

"What I do for a living seems glitzy and glamorous, but if you don't take it too seriously, it's a great way to make a living," the singer said.

"And then life goes on. Things happen." (Reporting By Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)