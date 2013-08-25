(Adds details, background)
By Kevin Murphy
Aug 24 Julie Harris, the diminutive actress who
won five Tony Awards for her stage performances and was also
honored for her work in television and film, died on Saturday
at age 87, a Massachusetts funeral home said.
Bill Collins, a funeral director at the Nickerson Funeral
Home in Chatham, Massachusetts, confirmed the death of Harris,
who lived in nearby West Chatham.
Aside from her widely acclaimed theater work, Harris was
known to television audiences in the 1980s for her role in the
prime-time soap opera "Knots Landing," in which she played a
country music singer and the mother of another key character.
Harris was also nominated for an Oscar and appeared in more
than 30 films, including "East of Eden" in 1955, in which she
played James Dean's love interest.
She was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Her father was an
investment banker and her mother a nurse.
Harris attended the Yale School of Drama for one year before
leaving in 1945 to begin acting on Broadway. After appearing in
a number of productions, she was catapulted to fame at age 24
for her role in Carson McCullers' American stage hit "The Member
of the Wedding."
Later in her career, Harris for many audiences would come to
epitomize 19th century American poet Emily Dickinson, in her
performance of William Luce's 1976 one-woman play "The Belle of
Amherst."
She won the 1977 Tony Award for Best Actress in the play
recreating Dickinson's world by gossiping about neighbors,
recounting daily household routines, and reciting the verse of
the isolated, indiosyncratic and reclusive poet.
Harris "in a new twist on the old theatrical saw of an actor
captivating an audience by reading the phone book" brought down
the house by carefully and guilelessly reciting the poet's
recipe for her Black Cake which included 19 eggs and five pounds
of raisins," wrote theater critic Louis Chaplin.
She won four other Tony Awards and received five more Tony
nominations during her career in addition to a lifetime-
achievement Tony Award in 2002.
Harris also won three Emmys, U.S. television's highest
honor, and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1952
film "The Member of the Wedding," the movie version of the play
that made her famous.
The actress best known for her stage work often said in
interviews that an active career in the theater did not
encourage stable marriages, and she was married and divorced
three times.
"At its best, the theater is a balm for hurt minds," Harris
said in a 2000 interview. "It unites us as human beings, gives
us a home, brings us together. You say: That's what it means to
be alive, to be human, to feel your heart beat. That what it
means. Theater does that."
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Editing by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Peter Cooney)