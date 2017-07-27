Injured photographer calls Justin Bieber a 'good kid' after accident

(Reuters) - Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his truck after leaving a Beverly Hills church service, and the singer got out to help the man while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The photographer, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident on Wednesday night, Beverly Hills police said. The photographer later posted a video thanking the "Sorry" singer for his help.

"He (Bieber) got out, he was compassionate. He's a good kid. Accidents happen," the photographer said in a video posted on celebrity website TMZ.

Bieber was not charged and had fully cooperated with authorities, Beverly Hills police spokesman Sergeant Chris Coulter said.

The accident happened as Bieber, 23, was pulling out of parking lot following a church service. The singer, who started attending church services some two years ago, has been trailed by celebrity media since suddenly canceling the remainder of his world tour on Monday, saying he needed to rest.

"I can't see when you guys are all snapping," Bieber told the photographers, in video of the incident posted to TMZ. Bieber was also seen kneeling down to tend to the photographer, who said his leg was injured.

"I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though because there's no way he could see over the front. It was the slope it was on," the photographer said in his video message.